How Republicans can ride the blue wave

Julian Zelizer is a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University, editor of "The Presidency of Barack Obama: A First Historical Assessment" and co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. Follow him on Twitter: @julianzelizer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Republicans allowed a crucial farm bill that renewed major agriculture programs to fall apart over immigration on Friday, in the most recent demonstration of why the party should be worried about losing control of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Each special election brings more evidence that Democrats are motivated, enthused, and prepared.

The large number of successful Democratic female candidates suggests that the women's vote might be unusually large. The turbulence in the Oval Office has taken its toll on Republicans. This presidency has given Democrats the best opportunity since 2008 to recapture Congress.

But in American politics, opportunity does not automatically translate into success. Opportunities can be botched. And while the odds are very strong that Democrats will eat into the size of the Republican majority -- after all, most midterm elections involve the party of the president losing seats -- there are ways in which the GOP can contain the damage from the "blue wave."

Republicans have a number of serious political assets that make them a formidable foe to the Democrats.

In the crucial battle for voter turnout, the GOP will count on three constituencies who have been very pleased with President Donald Trump's absolute loyalty to their agenda: gun rights advocates, evangelical Christians, and anti-immigration hardliners. Despite all of the craziness from this administration, the President has been very consistent and predictable in giving his support to these core groups.

Read More