Do falling rocks cause sea level rise? Science weighs in

(CNN) As any teacher or parent knows, occasionally a public figure says something that has "teachable moment" written all over it. US Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, provided such an opportunity last week.

At a hearing held by the House Science, Space and Technology Committee to explore how technology could be used to mitigate effects due to climate change, he made an unorthodox assertion connecting sea level rise and erosion.

Brooks said , "Every time you have that soil or rock or whatever it is that is deposited into the seas, that forces the sea levels to rise, because now you have less space in those oceans, because the bottom is moving up." In other words, Brooks argued that the rise in sea level could be caused by rocks falling off cliffs or mud from the Earth's surface being washed into the sea.

Don Lincoln

The debate over climate change and global sea level change is a familiar one, with political voices often being louder than scientific ones. In my not very humble opinion, this is a shame, as this is clearly a question with a quantifiable answer. The planet is warming, or it is not. Sea level is rising or falling, or it is staying the same. Answering questions like these is what science does.

If a scientific consensus arises (as it has), then deciding what to do is a political question. Policy makers need to consider a broad range of issues in addition to the scientific input. These issues include human impact, economics, military considerations, and global and geopolitical concerns, and then they need to present proposed solutions that should be subjected to vigorous public debate.

Read More