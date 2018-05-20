25 people hospitalized in New York from what police suspect was synthetic marijuana

(CNN) Twenty-five people have been hospitalized in the same area of Brooklyn after having negative reactions from what's believed to synthetic marijuana known as K2, according to Lt. Paul Ng with the New York Police Department.

There have been no fatalities, Ng said Saturday night. According to police, the hospitalizations began Saturday evening and continued over the course of several hours.

Police are investigating drug activity in the Broadway and Melrose Street area of Brooklyn where the illnesses were centered, and attempting to locate more victims, Ng said.

Other synthetic marijuana incidents

This incident in New York comes about a month after synthetic marijuana was linked to 153 people falling ill and the deaths of four people across Chicago and areas in central Illinois . The synthetic cannabinoids were found to contain rat poison and most of the hospitalizations were related to unexplained bleeding, such as coughing up blood, blood in the urine, bloody nose and bleeding gums.

Read More