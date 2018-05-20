Royal Family expresses thanks after Harry and Meghan's radical day

(CNN) For Harry and Meghan, it was the morning after the night before. For the rest of Britain, it was a day to reflect on an electrifying wedding that's being hailed as a transformative moment for the British monarchy.

The last public glimpse of the couple, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was on Saturday evening when Meghan and Harry swept out of Windsor Castle in a vintage Jaguar convertible and drove south to Frogmore House, where Harry's father, Prince Charles, hosted an evening reception for 200 of the couple's friends and family.

Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today. Congratulations once again to the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/SQWQg5ZsOq

Fireworks lit up the sky as guests, including the tennis star Serena Williams and the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, celebrated alongside members of the Royal Family.

"By having so many multi-cultural elements in the ceremony, finally we had a royal occasion that not only represented modern Britain but sent a real positive message to the world," Sandro Monetti, a British journalist now based in Los Angeles, told CNN.

"Small details can have a big impact. Finally the royals are in the 21st century and look young, vibrant and cool again."

The Royal Family thanked everyone who supported the wedding, from the more than 100,000 who came to Windsor to those who followed the day from around the world.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle for an evening reception.

Harry drove Meghan to the wedding in a vintage Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. It was originally built in 1968 but has recently been converted to electric power. It bore the number plate E19 05 18 -- the date of the wedding.

Few details were released about the after party, but some of the celebrity invitees, including Williams, shared pictures of their own outfit changes on Instagram. CNN's Max Foster had said it was likely to go late into the night. "You know, Harry's a bit of a party animal. We know that."

JUST WATCHED Meghan Markle debuts second wedding dress Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Meghan Markle debuts second wedding dress 01:44

Straight back to work

After the celebrations wrap up, it's straight back to work for Harry and Meghan, who won't take a honeymoon right away. They will attend Prince Charles 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in their first royal engagement as a married couple.

This isn't without precedent. In 2011, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waited a couple of weeks before heading off on their honeymoon in the Seychelles.

Photos: After months of feverish speculation, all has been revealed: Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, chose a dress by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller to marry Prince Harry. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: The long-sleeved haute couture gown with a simple bodice featured a graphic open bateau neckline that delicately framed her shoulders. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: The silk tulle veil measured 16.4 feet. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: The veil was hand-embroidered with flowers, representing the flora of each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Those working on the dress spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing. They washed their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine, according to a statement from the palace. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Here, a glimpse of the jewelery -- earrings and bracelet made by Cartier. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: The veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, on loan from the Queen. Crafted in 1932, the diamond bandeau features a center brooch dating from 1893. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Clare Waight Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and a fitting choice for Meghan, who identifies as a feminist. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: At her previous post as creative director of fashion house Chloé, Waight Keller championed a free-spirited, feminine aesthetic that prioritized soft colors. At Givenchy, she's taken a darker, more cinematic turn -- a nod to Tisci's particularly Gothic legacy. Hide Caption 9 of 9

From Australia to India, their trail-blazing wedding dominated front pages of newspapers around the world and was a huge social media moment with #RoyalWedding hashtag tweeted 3.4 million times Saturday.

Huge crowds had descended on Windsor, west of London, to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan and soak up the party atmosphere.

Viewing parties were also held across the United States, including at Markle's former school in California, Immaculate Heart High, an all-girls private Catholic school in Los Feliz. Students showing up in their pajamas as early as 2 a.m. to snag a spot in the school gym.

Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, who gave the powerful sermon, summed up the event's appeal.

"You could visually see a relationship -- we saw that. And it was contagious in the room, you could feel it in the church and people were happy. They were happy and joyful and thankful, and you know what we need some joy in this world," he said after the ceremony.

JUST WATCHED Meghan's Givenchy bridal dress: Expert opinion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Meghan's Givenchy bridal dress: Expert opinion 03:24

Unconventional wedding

Only when she reached the chapel's Quire was Markle accompanied for her final steps to the foot of the altar by Prince Charles, Harry's father. Even then, he stepped back. There was no one needed to "give her away."

Hands clasped, the couple listened to a stirring, soulful address by Bishop Curry, who invoked the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. to deliver a powerful ode to love."We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love," he thundered. "And when we do that, we will make of this whole world a new world. But love, love is the only way.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in an E-Type Jaguar. The registration plate bore the date of their wedding day.

It was followed by a performance of the Ben E. King classic "Stand by Me" by The Kingdom Choir, a group of 20 gospel singers, another of the elements that gave the ceremony an air of diversity.

The 600 guests who attended the ceremony at St. George's Chapel church were invited to an afternoon reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle's St. George's Hall, at which Elton John -- who was a friend of the late Princess Diana and played at her funeral -- performed three songs. The best man, the Duke of Cambridge, acted as compere.

Rather than a traditional sit-down meal, guests were served canapes featuring langoustines and asparagus and "bowl food" that can be eaten standing up. A famously non-traditional, lemon-and-elderflower sponge cake chosen by Harry and Meghan was cut and served.