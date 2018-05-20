French director Luc Besson accused of rape

(CNN) A rape investigation has been launched against one of France's best-known film directors, Luc Besson, the Paris prosecutor's office told CNN on Saturday.

The alleged incident happened at the five-star Bristol Hotel in central Paris on Thursday, according to the prosecutor's office.

The luxury Bristol Hotel in Paris.

Besson's lawyer, Thierry Marembert, told CNN affiliate BFMTV that his client denies the accusations.

CNN has so far not been able to make direct contact with Besson or a representative.

The 59-year-old director and screenwriter's films include "Léon: The Professional," "The Fifth Element" and "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc."

