Billboard Music Awards 2018: Check out the complete list of winners

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:32 PM ET, Sun May 20, 2018

Janet Jackson at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
(CNN)The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music's biggest names on Sunday night.

The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The singer opened the show with a tribute to the victims of Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
"I'm a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, y'all, we're grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all," Clarkson said.
A slew of artists took the stage to perform throughout the night, including John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.
    Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award, gave her first TV performance in nine years and delivered a mashup of her hits.
    Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran went into the night with 15 nominations each in various categories. Sheeran took home the prize for top artist.
    Check out the list of winners below.
    Top Artist
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    Bruno Mars
    Ed Sheeran *WINNER
    Taylor Swift
    Top New Artist
    21 Savage
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Khalid *WINNER
    Kodak Black
    Billboard Chart Achievement Award
    Camila Cabello *WINNER
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Sam Hunt
    Ed Sheeran
    Top Male Artist
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    Bruno Mars
    Post Malone
    Ed Sheeran *WINNER
    Taylor Swift poses in the the press room at the Billboard Music Awards
    Top Female Artist
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Halsey
    Demi Lovato
    Taylor Swift *WINNER
    Top Duo/Group
    The Chainsmokers
    Coldplay
    Imagine Dragons *WINNER
    Migos
    U2
    Top R&B Artist
    Chris Brown
    Khalid
    Bruno Mars *WINNER
    SZA
    The Weeknd
    Top R&B Male Artist
    Khalid
    Bruno Mars *WINNER
    The Weeknd
    Top R&B Female Artist
    Beyoncé
    Rihanna
    SZA *WINNER
    Top Rap Artist
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
    Lil Uzi Vert
    Migos
    Post Malone
    Top Rap Male Artist
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
    Post Malone
    Top Rap Female Artist
    Bhad Bhabie
    Cardi B *WINNER
    Nicki Minaj
    Top Country Artist
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs
    Sam Hunt
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton *WINNER
    Top Country Male Artist
    Sam Hunt
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton *WINNER
    Top Country Female Artist
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Miranda Lambert
    Maren Morris *WINNER
    Top Country Duo/Group Artist
    Florida Georgia Line *WINNER
    Old Dominion
    Zac Brown Band
    CNN's Lisa France contributed to this report.