(CNN) The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music's biggest names on Sunday night.

The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The singer opened the show with a tribute to the victims of Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

"I'm a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, y'all, we're grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all," Clarkson said.

A slew of artists took the stage to perform throughout the night, including John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award, gave her first TV performance in nine years and delivered a mashup of her hits.

