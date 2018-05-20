CNN 10 - May 21, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 21, 2018

Venezuelans go to the polls in an election that could determine their leader for the next six years. A community in Texas is in mourning following a shooting at a high school. We give you a glimpse of what an ongoing eruption looks like from the ground. And we introduce a CNN Hero who's giving dogs hope -- one flight at a time.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More