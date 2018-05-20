Polls open in Venezuela as Maduro seeks reelection

(CNN) Polls opened in Venezuela on Sunday for the nation's presidential election.

President Nicolas Maduro is seeking reelection for a six-year term in an electoral process that has been criticized both inside and outside Venezuela.

The main opposition coalition is boycotting the election, though Maduro is not without challengers.

Maduro's main rival in Sunday's vote is Henri Falcon, a former state governor and onetime loyalist of the ruling party who broke ranks in 2010.

The country has endured political tumult and economic misery, including food and medicine shortages, and hyperinflation.

