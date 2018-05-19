Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A war you rarely see. A runaway-turned-restauranteur. The paradox of royal wedding mania. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
Her cancer was removed from her colon, but a surgery to remove tumors from her liver went terribly wrong. Her only chance at life now is a new liver, but she kept getting denied by her insurer. This is the story of her fight to survive.
A flight attendant says a pilot raped her, and now she's afraid of running into him at an airport. A pilot for another airline says her employer didn't adequately respond to her report of sexual assault by a male colleague. Both women want the airline industry to take sexual misconduct claims more seriously -- so they're suing.
Border Patrol has failed to include hundreds of migrants who died on US soil in its official tally, and haphazard identification of those migrants can leave their families without answers. Read CNN's two-part investigation on the deaths of border crossers in the Southwest.
A young girl came into the hospital with her "heart out." Another has been reduced to twigs of bone. Months of fighting between rebel and government forces have brought on massive devastation in Yemen, and drone footage from a city on the war's front lines gives us a glimpse of the horror.
A President with low approval ratings. Tensions between the United States and North Korea. Athletes protesting racial injustice. It might sound familiar, but we're not talking about 2018.
Growing up, he ran away from home, stole things and took drugs. By 19, he had pretty much hit rock bottom. Then he had a life-changing epiphany.
Unlike most hairdressers, she doesn't charge her customers. Instead, she pays them. Hair from her country is the softest, most sought-after hair on the continent, and her business helps feed the global demand for wigs, weaves and hair extensions.
After a string of recent incidents in which white women called the police on black people who were going about their everyday lives, Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner writes that white people need to pause and consider their implicit bias and their part in racism.
Sally Kohn doesn't understand why anyone cares about the royal wedding. And yet she and so many others are obsessively clicking on every story, paying attention to all the details and eagerly awaiting the big day. That we worship the rich and glamorous elites while raging against the inequality that produces them, Kohn writes, sums up the current state of our world.