Former model and young son die in plunge from New York hotel

New York (CNN) A 47-year-old former model involved in a custody dispute plunged to her death from a Manhattan hotel Friday, according to three law enforcement sources.

New York police found the bodies of Stephanie Nicolai and her 7-year-old son, Vincent, on a second-floor balcony of the Gotham Hotel, where the two were guests, police said.

The bodies were discovered about 8:15 a.m. Friday after a 911 call about an unconscious woman and child at the 25-story boutique hotel on East 46th Street, according to police.

Police believe Nicolai's death was a suicide, the law enforcement sources said. Detectives are examining video from the area and speaking with people who knew her in their quest for a motive.

The order in which the pair fell to their deaths is unclear, according to one source with knowledge of the ongoing investigation.

