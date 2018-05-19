Houston police chief says he's 'hit rock bottom' after school shooting

(CNN) Houston Police chief Art Acevedo has spent the past few months demanding action after a series of mass shootings. On Friday, he pleaded for gun reform again, this time after a shooting not far from his city.

"Today I spent the day dealing with another mass shooting of children and a responding police officer who is clinging to life. I'm not ashamed to admit I've shed tears of sadness, pain and anger," Acevedo wrote.

Retired Houston Police officer John Barnes, who was working as a school resource officer, was one of the people shot, a hospital official said.

Acevedo tweeted that he visited Barnes at the hospital and he was "hanging in there."

