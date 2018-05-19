(CNN) Fast-moving lava crossed a road and threatened dozens of homes, prompting National Guard helicopters to airlift residents from Hawaii's lower Puna area.

Hawaii officials warned residents in affected areas to shelter in place Friday night and await further instructions. The lava forced the closure of Pohoiki Road, cutting off at least 40 homes, the Hawaii County Civil Defense said.

It urged residents near Highway 137 to be ready for voluntary evacuations should it become threatened.

"With fresher, hotter magma, there's the potential that the lava flows can move with greater ease and therefore cover more area," US Geological Survey geologist Janet Babb told CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.

Resident Ikaika Marzo said lava flow has left his neighbors rattled. It sounds like 10 or 20 jets taking off from your backyard at the same time, he told the affiliate.

