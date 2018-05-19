Heavy favorite Justify wins Preakness, will shoot for Triple Crown at Belmont

(CNN) Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, capturing the second event in horse racing's Triple Crown.

Baffert has won 14 Triple Crown races, tied for most with D. Wayne Lukas. Seven of those wins are at the Preakness.

Justify was tested by Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic for most of the race. But Justify took a short lead coming down the home stretch and held off hard-charging Bravazo, who finished second, and Tenfold, who was third.

Good Magic was fourth, just a length back.

"That was a nail-biter. ... I'm so happy that we got it done," Baffert told broadcaster NBC. "He's just a great horse, to handle all that pressure and keep on running."

