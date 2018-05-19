Unlikely allies confer on prison reform at White House

(CNN) The White House brought together unlikely allies in support of prison reform on Friday, leading to the surprising sight of liberal pundit Van Jones sharing a venue with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"He constantly says such nice things about me," Trump quipped of Jones, a former Obama administration official and now a CNN political commentator. "I'll tell you what, though, it does feel good."

Trump, Jones and Kushner all share an interest in improving prison conditions and establishing programs to better prepare prisoners for re-entry into society -- areas that enjoy rare bipartisan support amid historic partisan rancor. Administration officials are hopeful a bill recently cleared by the House Judiciary Committee could provide a vehicle for their efforts.

Activists and experts were meeting with administration officials Friday to hash out plans pressuring Congress into taking further action. The effort is spearheaded by Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser whose broad portfolio also includes foreign policy and modernizing the federal government.

"Prison reform is an issue that unites people from across the political spectrum. It's an amazing thing," Trump said in remarks from the East Room. "Our whole nation benefits if former inmates are able to re-enter society as productive, law-abiding citizens."

