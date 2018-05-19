Melania Trump released from the hospital after kidney procedure

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump was released from the hospital Saturday morning, her office confirmed.

"The first lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director. "Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

Trump has been recuperating at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since she underwent a kidney embolization procedure on Monday. Grisham said Monday that the first lady was expected to stay in the hospital for the duration of the week.

Pressed for more information about the first lady's condition and why she stayed in the hospital five nights after what was possibly a routine kidney procedure, Grisham pushed back on reports speculating about Trump's health.

"Every patient is different," she told CNN. "The medical professionals who have been giving opinions to the media based on one statement are uninformed. Mrs. Trump has a medical team that is comfortable with her care, which is all that matters. Her recovery and privacy are paramount and I will have no further comment beyond this. Anyone else who chooses to speak with the media will only be speculating."

