Five times an incendiary pro-Trump claim on Russia fell flat

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump ended last week with a provocative tweet: "Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a 'hot' Fake News story. If true - all time biggest political scandal!"

CNN soon reported a very different story: There was a confidential FBI source, but the person was not planted inside the Trump campaign, according to US officials.

Senior Justice Department and FBI officials briefed lawmakers from both parties on Thursday about the confidential source. After the meetings, California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump's claim was unfounded.

"Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a 'spy' in the Trump campaign, or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols," Schiff said.

The ricochet of information followed a familiar pattern during the Trump presidency, as the White House and its allies push back against the sprawling investigations into Russian meddling. First, there are explosive claims floated by Trump or his allies on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who leads the House Intelligence Committee. Then, there's a combination of tweets and talking points on television. The final stage often includes either hedging, a public walk-back, or reporting from nonpartisan news outlets that debunks the original claims.