Five times an incendiary pro-Trump claim on Russia fell flat

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump started his Friday with a provocative tweet: "Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a 'hot' Fake News story. If true - all time biggest political scandal!"

CNN soon reported a very different story: There was an informant, but the person was not planted inside the Trump campaign, according to US officials.

The ricochet of information followed a familiar pattern during the Trump presidency, as the White House and its allies push back against the sprawling investigations into Russian meddling. First, there are explosive claims floated by Trump or his allies on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who leads the House Intelligence Committee. Then, there's a combination of tweets and talking points on television. The final stage often includes either hedging, a public walk-back, or reporting from nonpartisan news outlets that debunks the original claims.

Here are five other times where this pattern played out:

Claim: Trump Tower wiretaps in 2016