Biracial, American and now a Duchess: Meghan leaves mark on monarchy

Isha Sesay is CNN anchor and correspondent. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) When Prince William married Catherine Middleton in 2011, it was hard to ignore the fact that the occasion was largely white, male and entrenched in the sort of tradition the world associates with the British monarchy.

Fast-forward seven years and it's clear that something significant has happened to the world's most famous family.

The royals often seem insular, closed off and entrenched in tradition. Yet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding departed from that tradition in a way that not long ago seemed almost unimaginable.

Let's start with the music: A gospel choir sang Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" during the service. A black, 19-year-old cellist performed while the couple signed the register. And the ceremony ended with a performance of Etta James's version of "Amen/This Little Light of Mine," a song that became synonymous with the US civil rights movement.

That's not all. The Most Reverend Michael Curry -- the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the US -- delivered a blistering sermon, in a break from royal custom. He spoke for 13 captivating minutes, at one point quoting the civil rights leader, The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King: "We must discover the power of love the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will make of this whole world a new world. But love, love is the only way. There is power in Love. don't underestimate it. Don't even over-sentimentalize it. There is power, power in love."

