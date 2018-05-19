Story highlights Daniel Abt wins Berlin ePrix

(CNN) Nico Rosberg took to the track again before another home hero Daniel Abt dominated the Berlin ePrix Saturday with third-placed Jean-Eric Vergne tightening his grip on the Formula E world championship title.

Audi Sport driver Abt was never headed from pole position over 45 laps of the circuit at the old Tempelhof Airport in the German capital.

Defending champion Lucas di Grassi of Brazil matched his best placing of the season in second place to make it a one-two for Audi, with Vergne winning a thrilling battle with Sebastien Buemi (Renault e.dams) for the final podium spot.

Techeetah's Vergne, who won the previous round in his home city of Paris, has a 40-point lead over Britain's Sam Bird with just three rounds remaining of the supercharged season as his main title rival finished seventh for DS Virgin Racing.

