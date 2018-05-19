Story highlights Chelsea wins FA Cup

(CNN) Chelsea won its second trophy under "serial winner" Antonio Conte as an Eden Hazard penalty was enough to secure the FA Cup against Manchester United at Wembley Saturday.

Conte's future at the west London club is still uncertain despite the battling 1-0 victory against Jose Mourinho's United side which started the final as favorite but fluffed its lines.

The crucial moment of the final came in a tepid first half as Chelsea's Eden Hazard made a brilliant surge into the United penalty area and was crudely brought down by England defender Phil Jones.

Jones was perhaps lucky to escape with just a yellow card, but Hazard got up to slot the penalty kick past David de Gea in the 22nd minute for the only goal of the game.

United, which left injured top scorer Romelu Lukaku on the bench, pushed hard for an equalizer by dominating the second half, but could not find a way through.

