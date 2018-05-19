Breaking News

Thomas Markle, Meghan's dad, says 'My baby looks beautiful'

By Simon Cullen, CNN

Updated 10:36 AM ET, Sat May 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrived accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrived accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    See Meghan Markle walk herself down the aisle

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Meghan Markle's father described her wedding to Prince Harry as "emotional and joyful" in remarks to the US-celebrity website TMZ on Saturday.

"My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness," the Mexico-based Thomas Markle, who was due to walk Meghan down the aisle at Windsor Castle before he pulled out due to health issues on Thursday, told TMZ.
Thomas Markle, don&#39;t be too hard on yourself
Thomas Markle, don't be too hard on yourself
Meghan, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, made a striking feminist statement during the ceremony on Saturday, choosing not to be chaperoned for much of the procession down the aisle of St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
It was an unprecedented step for a royal bride in the UK. Meghan walked unescorted down the aisle of the chapel nave, accompanied in this first part of the wedding procession only by her bridesmaids and page boys.
    Harry's father, Prince Charles, joined Meghan as she reached the Quire, where the main royal guests were seated, then walking her to the foot of the altar.
    Read More
    Her elegant white dress with an open bateau neckline was by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy's first female artistic director. Her 16-foot-long veil was held in place by a diamond bandeau tiara lent to her by the Queen.
    Royal wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are married
    Royal wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are married
    Speculation over the health of 73-year-old Thomas Markle, and a controversy over whether he staged a series of paparazzi-style photographs, had caused a stir in the lead up to the ceremony earlier this week.
    Kensington Palace has faced criticism for not doing enough to protect Thomas Markle from the inevitable glare of publicity that would come with the build up to the wedding.
    In a statement provided by Kensington Palace Thursday, Meghan said that she has "always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

    CNN's Max Foster and Angela Dewan contributed to this report.