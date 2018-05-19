(CNN) Meghan Markle's father described her wedding to Prince Harry as "emotional and joyful" in remarks to the US-celebrity website TMZ on Saturday.

"My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness," the Mexico-based Thomas Markle, who was due to walk Meghan down the aisle at Windsor Castle before he pulled out due to health issues on Thursday, told TMZ.

It was an unprecedented step for a royal bride in the UK. Meghan walked unescorted down the aisle of the chapel nave, accompanied in this first part of the wedding procession only by her bridesmaids and page boys.

Harry's father, Prince Charles, joined Meghan as she reached the Quire, where the main royal guests were seated, then walking her to the foot of the altar.

Read More