(CNN) As some 600 friends and family celebrate the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this afternoon, scores of others around the world have joined in a chorus of warm wishes.

From the gates of Windsor to some of the most far-flung spots on the planet, well-wishers have written to congratulate newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan, with many expressing their admiration for a diverse and inclusive ceremony like no other

UK Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the royal couple on Twitter early on Saturday, writing, "My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day."

The British Army wrote of being "honored" to have the newlyweds "as a part of the Armed Forces family." Prince Harry completed two tours of Afghanistan with the Household Cavalry regiment and holds ceremonial positions with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

Across the pond, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent "Canada's best wishes to Prince Harry & Meghan for a lifetime of happiness together," and said that Canada would donate $38,798 (50,000 Canadian dollars) to Jumpstart, a Canadian charity dedicated to making play and sports more accessible to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

