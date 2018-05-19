Follow the royal wedding now on our live blog. Watch the ceremony live from 5 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 19 on CNN.com and CNN's app.

London (CNN) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has been spotted at the royal wedding in Windsor.

The Miss World 2000 winner arrived at St. George's Chapel on Saturday wearing a Vivienne Westwood grey dress and a Philip Treacy hat.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra (2-L) arrives on Saturday.

Chopra is a friend of Meghan Markle. The pair haven't known each other long, but Instagram posts on Chopra's account show them having fun together.

In May 2016, Chopra posted a picture of herself, Markle and film producer Mubina Rattonsey with the comment, "Girls day out."

On the day the couple announced their engagement, Chopra posted a picture of Harry and Meghan with a personal message: "Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I'm so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile."

