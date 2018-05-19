(CNN) The presence of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was subtly felt at her son's wedding to the American actress Meghan Markle, more than two decades after she was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Observers saw a clear nod to the mother-in-law whom Meghan will never meet in the choice of her wedding dress train. More transparent than the one worn by Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981, but just as long.

The bridal bouquet, hand-picked Friday evening by Prince Harry, contained white forget-me-nots, his mother's favorite flowers, according to Kensington Palace.

Lady Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles of Wales at their wedding in London at St Paul Cathedral 29 July 1981.

The first lay address at the ceremony was made by Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes who also gave a reading at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. Lady Jane has rarely made public appearances since her sister's death.

Diana's younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer was also at the wedding with his wife Karen Villeneuve.

