London (CNN) In a stirring royal wedding address, the African-American leader of the Episcopal Church quoted Martin Luther King Jr. and spoke passionately about the power of love.

"We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love," said the Most Rev. Michael Curry, echoing the words of the civil rights leader, continuing: "And when we do that, we will make of this whole world a new world. But love, love is the only way. There is power in love. Don't underestimate it. Don't even over-sentimentalize it. There is power, power in love."

Curry delivered the address shortly before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- said their vows. He is America's first African-American leader of the Episcopal Church and an avid campaigner for social justice and racial equality.

Curry used King's quote as inspiration for his address, which he used to convey a celebratory message about love. "There's power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will," he said. "There's power in love to show us the way to live."

"Dr. King was right," he said. "We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way."

