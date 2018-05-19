Harry and Meghan share first kiss as husband and wife

Follow the royal wedding now on our live blog. Watch the events live on CNN.com and CNN's app.

London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan have kissed for the first time as a married couple after a joyous and modern wedding full of firsts for Britain's royal family.

Now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , the newlyweds emerged from their ceremony in St. George's Chapel and shared a short kiss on the grounds of Windsor Castle, before descending hand-in-hand down the chapel stairs to be whisked off in a horse-drawn carriage.

Harry and Meghan kiss on the steps of St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple had married in front of of hundreds of guests , including British celebrities and many from across the Atlantic, such as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney.

Couples do not typically kiss in Church of England wedding ceremonies, but it has been tradition for royal couple to kiss publicly soon after for the world to see.

The couple was first seen publicly kissing in May last year, when Meghan went to watch Harry play a charity polo match in Berkshire. They were photographed in the car park embracing and kissing before the match.

