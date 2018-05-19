Follow the royal wedding now on our live blog. Watch the ceremony live from 5 a.m. ET on CNN.com and CNN's app.

London (CNN) She may be marrying a prince today, but that doesn't make Meghan Markle a princess -- Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of their wedding Saturday.

Harry's titles will be His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Once married, Meghan will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. She will be the first person to hold that title.

The only previous person to hold the title of Duke of Sussex was an anti-slavery campaigner and supporter of rights for Catholics and Jews, according to the Royal Collection . Prince Augustus Frederick, son of George III and Queen Charlotte, gained the title in 1801.

The titles are granted under the British monarchy's system of "peerage," which traces back to feudal times. Originally, the monarch would bestow titles on servants who pledged loyalty in exchange for protection or land, making them a peer of the realm. Today, it is used for relatives of the monarch.

Titles are decided by the Queen when a relative either comes of age or gets married.

Read More