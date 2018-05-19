Doria Ragland: Meghan Markle's mother by her side on wedding day

Follow the royal wedding now on our live blog. Watch the ceremony live from 5 a.m. ET on CNN.com and CNN's app.

(CNN) Meghan Markle arrived for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor on Saturday morning, accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland, who has been by her side since Wednesday.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland takes her seat in St. George's Chapel for the wedding ceremony.

Mother and daughter, both in white, sat together in the back seat of the Queen's Rolls-Royce Phantom for the journey from Cliveden House Hotel, a five-star hotel in a 17th-century mansion, around 30 minutes' drive from Windsor.

The pair traveled to the castle together, driving up the long walk before stopping to let Ragland out and to pick up some of the bridal party before continuing to the chapel. Ragland arrived at St. George's Chapel to watch her only daughter walk down the aisle, looking on from a pew with tears in her eyes.

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland depart for the wedding.

It's been a whirlwind few days for Ragland, who met Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle Friday, as final preparations were made for the royal wedding.

Ragland met several other members of the British royal family on Thursday, Kensington Palace said, ahead of her daughter's marriage to the Queen's grandson and sixth in line to the throne.

