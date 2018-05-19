Story highlights Sheku Kanneh-Mason was personally asked by Meghan to perform at the royal wedding

In 2016 he became the first black musician to win the BBC Young Musician of the Year award

The 19-year-old has been playing cello since he was 6

(CNN) All eyes were on 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason as he performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding service on Saturday afternoon at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The congregation listened in silence as he gave a graceful performance of three pieces, accompanied by an orchestra, while Prince Harry and Meghan signed the register.

During the Signing of the Register @ShekuKM and the Orchestra perform #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/AVpGngrfBv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

He performed Franz Schubert's "Ave Maria," Gabriel Fauré's "Après un rêve" and Maria Theresia von Paradis' "Sicilienne."

The young cellist, who comes from from Nottingham in England's midlands region, was the first black musician to win the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2016.

Kanneh-Mason began planning cello when he was 6 years old.

Kanneh-Mason revealed back in April that Meghan personally called him to ask if he would perform on their special day.

