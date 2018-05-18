Photos: Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana, Cuba Search and rescue personnel descend on the area where a plane crashed on takeoff from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, May 18. More than 100 people are believed to be dead, according to Cuba's state-run media. The plane plunged into thick vegetation just miles from the runway, the state-run newspaper Granma reported. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Search and rescue workers are pictured at the site where the plane plummeted into an agricultural area in the Santiago de las Vegas neighborhood just after noon Friday, according to Granma.

Emergency crews work at the site of the crash May 18. A man who lives near the crash site told CNN the plane made an "enormous noise" on takeoff, appeared to swerve to one side and revved its engines before crashing.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrives at the crash site May 18. He offered his condolences to victims' families and said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Search and rescue personnel descend on the area -- with some residents helping -- as firefighters try to extinguish the flames.

A partner and a friend of a crew member involved in the crash comfort each other in Mexico City on May 18. Five crew members on board were Mexican nationals, according to Mexico's Civil Aviation Authority. Global Airline, which operated the flight, said there were six crew members, all Mexican nationals.