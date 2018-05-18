Breaking News

What we know so far about the Santa Fe school shooting

By Christian DuChateau, CNN

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Fri May 18, 2018

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend was shot in the incident. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)
(CNN)Nine students and a teacher were killed Friday morning in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe. It's the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, this is what we know:

CASUALTIES

  • 10 people are dead, a law enforcement official said.
  • Nine of those killed are students and one a teacher.
  • Two law enforcement officers are among those injured.
  • At least 12 people have been hospitalized.
  • Details on the conditions of the patients was not immediately available.

    THE SUSPECT

    • A male suspect, believed to be a 17-year-old student in his teens, is in custody.
    • A second person, also believed to be a student, has been detained as well, officials said.
    WHAT HAPPENED

    • Sheriff's officials received reports of an active shooting at the school just before 8 a.m.
    • An armed person walked into an art class at the school and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.
    • Witnesses described students running from the school as they heard gunshots; they also described hearing an alarm at the school, though the sequence of events wasn't immediately clear.
    • Pipe bombs and pressure cookers were found at the scene, according to a law enforcement official.
    • Explosive devices are also found in surrounding areas.

    REACTION

    • President Trump addressed the shooting at an unrelated White House event, saying: "This has been going on too long in our country."
    • Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said schools must be "safe and nurturing environments" and "we simply cannot allow this trend to continue."
    • Parents and students of Parkland offered condolences and reiterated that something needs to change.

    BACKGROUND

    • Santa Fe High School is slated to hold their Class of 2018 graduation ceremony Sunday at the High School auditorium, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District Website.
    • The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org.
    • Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.