8 killed in shooting at Texas' Santa Fe High School, CNN affiliates report

(CNN) [Breaking new update, published at 11:25 a.m. ET]

At least eight people have died as result of Friday morning's shooting at Texas' Santa Fe High School, CNN affiliates are reporting.

[Original story, published at 11:14 a.m. ET]

(CNN) -- Multiple people have died as a result of a shooting Friday morning at a high school in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, two law enforcement sources told CNN. This is the third school shooting in the past seven days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the United States.

A suspect in the shooting at Santa Fe High School has been arrested, assistant principal Cris Richardson told reporters near the school.

