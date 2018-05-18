These are the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

(CNN) There were 10 people shot and killed in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. Ten others were wounded.

So far, two victims have been publicly identified: a substitute teacher and an exchange student from Pakistan.

Here are profiles on those who died:

Cynthia Tisdale

Cynthia Tisdale was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, her family told CNN. Her niece, Leia Olinde, said the family was notified of her death Friday night.

