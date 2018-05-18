Temple University student accused of attempted rape at fraternity house

(CNN) A Temple University student faces several charges including attempted rape and attempted sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in February at a fraternity house.

Ari Goldstein, 21, was arrested earlier this week at Logan Airport in Boston when he was about to board a flight to Israel.

"This is a very, very serious crime," said Ben Waxman, director of communications for the Philadelphia District's Attorney's office. "He was under investigation. He knew he was under investigation, but he was still trying to board a flight to Israel."

Goldstein's attorney, Perry de Marco Sr., doesn't dispute that his client had been leaving the country. He told CNN that Goldstein had checked to see if it was OK for him to take the planned trip.

"There was no legal impediment to him taking that trip because no charges were filed," said the defense attorney, who accuses the district attorney's office of creating the flight crisis.

