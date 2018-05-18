(CNN) Dakota Shrader thought she was in the middle of a typical fire drill on Friday when gunshots rang out.

She and her classmates left the history hallway at Santa Fe High School in Texas after the fire alarms went off and headed outside.

"And the next thing you know, we just hear ... three gunshots, loud explosions, and all the teachers are telling us to run, run, go, like run," Shrader said.

Shrader and a friend ran for the trees to take shelter, she told KPRC, while sirens rang out in the distance. She began having an asthma attack, but she was able to call her mom. "I just wanted to be safe," she told reporters later, wrapped in her mother's arms.

Like Shrader, other witnesses at the scene of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School described chaos as gunshots rang out and fire alarms blared, scattering students in all directions.

Witnesses gave their accounts to CNN affiliates in the immediate aftermath of the shooting -- when emotions were running high and law enforcement agencies had confirmed few details.

But the scene the shocked students and some of their parents described was all too familiar, coming three months after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"I was scared for my life," Shrader said. "Nobody should be able to feel that in school. This is a place where we're supposed to feel safe."

"Nobody should have to go through this, and nobody should feel that pain. It hurts my heart to see this."

At first, it was like any other day

Angelica Martinez, 14, told CNN she was in first period doing her work. It seemed like a typical Friday morning. Then her classmates were evacuated "like it's a fire drill," she said.

"We all went outside like a normal procedure," she said. But while she and her classmates stood outside, kids began running out of the building.

"They said, 'Run, run. There's somebody with a gun,' " Martinez said.

She said she heard about four gunshots.

'I was terrified'

One student's mother, identified only as Shannon, was driving when she got a phone call from her daughter about the shooting.

"She said, 'Mom, there's shots.' And I said, 'What?' "

"She said, 'There's shots in the school' and she was crying," the mother told KPRC, wiping a tear from her face.

She turned her car around and "hauled it all the way to school," she said, behind a police officer who was headed to the scene. "Thank god I was close."

Shannon, standing outside a gas station near the campus, said she stayed on the phone with her daughter the entire time, telling her to listen to her teacher, stay down and keep quiet.

"I was terrified," she said.

'Everyone was freaking out'

Another student identified as Dustin Sederin told KPRC he believed he saw the gunman before the shooting began while walking back to class during first period.

"I seen this kid in a trench coat and wearing like these tactical army boots and he kind of looked at me weird and then he started walking more but he was walking towards the art hallway," Sederin said.

Sederin was in the restroom minutes later when the fire alarm went off, he said, and everyone went outside. He remembered he and other students thought it was too early in the morning for a fire drill.

"But then we heard three shots and no one moved," he said. "Then it wasn't until after that there was more shots fired and then teachers started telling us to run out towards the road."

"And everyone just took off," he said. "People were getting trampled. Everyone was freaking out."

A classmate shot in the leg

One witness told CNN affiliate KTRK she was in art class when a gunman walked in and began firing what she believed was a shotgun.

She saw a girl get shot in the leg "and everyone started running ... like everyone started screaming and running."

She didn't get a good look at the shooter, the witness told KTRK.

'I didn't know what to think'

Another student told KPRC she heard the fire alarm but believed it was just a typical drill. She left her bag and her belongings inside and began to make her way out of the building.

When she first heard gunshots, she assumed a fire had broken out.

"Because the fire drill went off, I thought it was like the fire popping," she said. "And then I heard so many people saying that like it was gunshots and that people were dead, and I didn't know what to think," she said, her voice shaky and her face red.

A male student took her hand, and they ran toward the bushes far from the school, she said.