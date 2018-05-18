Santa Fe High School student 'completely okay' after being shot in the head

(CNN) Doctors told Rome Shubert, 16, he had the "perfect scenario."

A bullet sliced clean through the back of the Santa Fe High School sophomore's head during a shooting that left 10 people dead and 10 others, including Rome, wounded. Remarkably, he walked away with just bandages, and said on Twitter he was "completely okay and stable."

Rome told CNN affiliate KTRK he initially didn't realize he was shot. He said he was doing schoolwork when he heard a loud bang in his art class and his ears began ringing. He then jumped under a table for cover. He and other students then ran out of the back of the classroom.

It was a friend who told Rome he was shot in the head.

"I just feel lucky to be here," Rome said. "I just wish this didn't happen. This shouldn't happen to anybody in that school."

