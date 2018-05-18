Army Corps to leave Puerto Rico as hurricane season approaches

(CNN) With hurricane season less than two weeks away and thousands of Puerto Ricans still without electricity, the US Army Corps of Engineers on Friday officially halted its work to restore power lines downed by Hurricane Maria in September.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it had approved an extension of the Army Corps' oversight of more than 700 emergency generators across the island, including "the lease, generation and maintenance" of three "mega generators."

But the rebuilding of Puerto Rico's unreliable electrical grid, including restoring fallen power lines, will now be handled by the cash-strapped Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, according to statement from FEMA.

The extension of the engineering corps' operation of emergency generators came at the request of the island's government, FEMA said.

Though the island's utility company on Friday reported that about 95% of its customers had power, at least 20,000 people still live in the dark following the worst blackout in US history.

Read More