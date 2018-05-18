Poaching ring suspects killed hundreds of animals for 'thrill of the kill,' authorities say

(CNN) The suspects documented their kill in graphic photos -- grinning near slumped over carcasses, posing with a decapitated elk head and taking a selfie with animal blood splattered over one of the alleged poacher's face.

Over text messages and social media, the poaching suspects boasted about the animals they illegally slaughtered, authorities say. Some of them even called themselves the "kill 'em all boys," said Captain Jeff Wickersham from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The suspects were part of a massive poaching ring in Oregon and Washington, who were altogether charged with more than 200 misdemeanors and felonies, authorities say. They are accused of killing more than 200 animals including deer, bears, cougars, bobcats and a squirrel.

Twelve people were charged in Oregon this week. In 2017 and earlier this year, 13 people were charged with misdemeanors and felonies in the state of Washington. Some of the suspects face charges in both states.

Dogs surround a bloody bear.

"A part of it was the thrill of the kill," said Lt. Tim Schwartz from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. "For some of them, it was a competition to see who could kill the most. I think the social media aspect -- they were posting this [their kills], getting the attention."

