A Parkland dad says he's been dreading another school shooting -- and it's happened again

(CNN) This, says Fred Guttenberg, is what he's been dreading.

And it's happened. This time in Santa Fe, Texas.

This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything. Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now.

Only Guttenberg and others like him will be able to fully relate to the fear and anguish that parents of students at Santa Fe High School are experiencing.

Details are still slim, but two law enforcement officials told CNN there have been multiple fatalities in the shooting in Texas on Friday.

That brings to 22 the number of school shootings since the year began 20 weeks ago -- an average of one a week

'This is not the price of our freedom'

March for Our Lives, a movement started by Parkland students in the aftermath of the Florida shooting, said in a statement its members were "deeply saddened" by news in Santa Fe.

"Though this is the 22nd school shooting this year, we urge those reading this not to sweep it under the rug and forget," the statement said. "This is not the price of our freedom."

"Santa Fe, we are with you, and we will do whatever we can to support you as the days go on."

Since the Parkland shooting, the White House announced a modest set of proposals that fell far short of the wide-ranging changes that President Donald Trump promoted in February -- such as, raising the minimum purchasing age on some guns or expanding background checks to gun shows and internet sales.

The Trump administration announced Sunday it would launch a commission to study school violence and look at ways to allow states to train teachers to carry guns.

'You didn't deserve this'

Emma Gonzalez, a Parkland student who became a high-profile gun control activist in the weeks after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, took to Twitter to join the growing chorus of those voicing support for Santa Fe.

"Santa Fe High, you didn't deserve this," Gonzalez wrote. "You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices."

Brother of Parkland victim: 'Our youth is the future'

"Teachers and students across the country are going to be scared to go to school," tweeted Hunter Pollack . He's the brother of Meadow, who died in the Parkland massacre on February 14.

"Our youth is the future of our country who needs an education to thrive. We need to secure our schools and give our educators and students the freedom they deserve to safely educate and learn."

'We are fighting for you'

"I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe," said Delaney Tarr, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and activist.

"We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot," she added.