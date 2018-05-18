Dimitrios Pagourtzis identified as Santa Fe High shooter, sheriff says

(CNN) Dimitrios Pagourtzis, identified as the Texas high school shooter, was known for a distinctive piece of clothing, one of his classmates told CNN.

"I've talked to him once or twice. I had my advisory class, which is after third period, with him," Santa Fe High student Mateo Twilley said. "He was really quiet and he wore like a trench coat almost every day."

He was hiding a shotgun underneath such a coat on Friday morning when he walked onto the campus, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at news conference Friday afternoon. Ten people were killed in the shooting -- nine students and a teacher

Dimitrios Pagourtzis in a Facebook photo.

Pagourtzis, 17, is being held on capital murder charges with no bond, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. More charges may follow, the sheriff said.

CNN's investigative team reports that Dimitrios Pagourtzis (pronounced: di-MI-tree-oas pag-OR-cheez) started attending Santa Fe High School in August 2015, according to his Facebook page.

