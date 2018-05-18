Dimitrios Pagourtzis identified as Santa Fe High shooter, sources say

(CNN) Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been identified as the suspect in the Texas high school shooting that left 10 people dead, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

Pagourtzis is being held on capital murder charges with no bond. More charges may follow, the sheriff said.

CNN's investigative team reports that Dimitrios Pagourtzis (pronounced: di-MI-tree-oas pag-OR-cheez) started attending Santa Fe High School in August 2015, according to his Facebook page.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis in a Galveston County Sheriff's Office booking photo.

Student Mateo Twilley said she knew Pagourtzis and that he wore a trench coat to school.

"I had my advisory class, which is after third period with him," she told CNN. "He was really quiet and he wore like a trench coat almost every day."

