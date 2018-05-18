A Wednesday (and week!) to remember

Washington (CNN)In the space of 24 hours in the middle of this week, a massive amount of news happened.
We got the Senate testimony of Donald Trump Jr. -- and many others -- in regards the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with several Russians. President Donald Trump filed his financial disclosure report, making clear that he had almost certainly reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the 2016 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Rudy Giuliani, the newest and most high-profile member of Trump's legal team, revealed that the special counsel's office had told him they did not believe they could indict a sitting president. Trump himself continued to bash the special counsel investigation, which turned one year old, via Twitter.
There's a tendency in this modern political and media environment to see everything as a mountain -- even the molehills. That goes double (or more) for Donald Trump's presidency.
And yet, even by those standards, the 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning stand out. In fact, that 24 hours seems likely to be something we look back on in a week or a month or even a year as truly significant.
It was a day when many of the key chess pieces all moved at once. And we're still trying to figure out what all of those moves mean.
Below, the 28 major headlines of the week from the Trump administration:
Monday:
Tuesday:
- Trump files annual financial disclosure; could reveal porn star payment
- Haspel says CIA should not have conducted interrogation program
- Trump honors police officers: 'We will protect those who protect us'
- Pompeo ends unpopular hiring freeze at State Department
- North Korea warns US as it suspends South Korea talks over military drills
- Qatari investor confirms he attended Trump Tower meetings in 2016
- Judge rejects Manafort attempt to dismiss criminal case
Wednesday:
- Senate panel releases Trump Tower meeting transcripts
- Trump discloses payment to Cohen in financial form
- Giuliani: Mueller's team told Trump's lawyers they can't indict a president
- Trump says 'nothing has happened' with ZTE
- Pruitt contradicts ex-EPA security chief email over use of sirens in non-emergencies
- Trump says 'we'll have to see' on North Korea summit
Thursday:
- Controversial nominee Gina Haspel confirmed as first female CIA director
- Trump offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller investigation
- Evidence gathering in Zervos defamation case against Trump can proceed
- White House weighing shrinking communications team after McCain leak
- Trump on 'animals' comment: 'I'm referring to the MS-13 gangs'
- Trump, still planning summit, reassures and warns Kim Jong Un
- Trump Jr. called a blocked number before and after the Trump Tower meeting. Whom did he call?
Friday:
