Man yelling about the President opens fire at Trump golf resort

(CNN) A man yelling about Donald Trump opened fire early Friday in the lobby of a Miami-area golf resort owned by the President, authorities said.

Authorities received a call of an active shooter at the Trump National Doral Golf Club at 1:30 a.m., said Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade police.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed with a handgun, Perez said. The man -- who is not believed to be a guest at the resort -- had draped an American flag over a counter, Perez told reporters.

The fire alarm was blaring, which Perez said was an attempt by the suspect to lure officers into the lobby.

Perez did not provide details on what the shooter was saying about Trump, who was at the White House at the time.

