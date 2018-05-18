Officials tell CNN that FBI 'informant' not planted inside Trump campaign

Washington (CNN) An unsupported theory circulating on Capitol Hill and conservative media outlets about an "informant" spying on the Trump campaign reached new heights Friday morning, as President Donald Trump tweeted about the "all time greatest political scandal."

But US officials tell CNN that the confidential intelligence source was not planted inside the campaign to provide information to investigators.

One of the officials said the informant is a US citizen but provided no other details on the identity.

The officials say that the identity of the informant had been closely held at the highest levels of the FBI and intelligence community, and the individual has been a source for the FBI and CIA for years.

Rudy Giuliani, who is representing Trump in the Russia investigation, admitted Friday morning that he doesn't know for sure if the FBI had an informant in the Trump campaign.

