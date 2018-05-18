Officials tell CNN that FBI 'informant' not planted inside Trump campaign

Washington (CNN)An unsupported theory circulating on Capitol Hill and conservative media outlets about an "informant" spying on the Trump campaign reached new heights Friday morning, as President Donald Trump tweeted about the "all time greatest political scandal."
But US officials tell CNN that the confidential intelligence source was not planted inside the campaign to provide information to investigators.
One of the officials said the informant is a US citizen but provided no other details on the identity.
The officials say that the identity of the informant had been closely held at the highest levels of the FBI and intelligence community, and the individual has been a source for the FBI and CIA for years.
Rudy Giuliani, who is representing Trump in the Russia investigation, admitted Friday morning that he doesn't know for sure if the FBI had an informant in the Trump campaign.
"Here's the issue that I really feel strongly about with this informant, if there is one. First of all, I don't know for sure, nor does the President, if there really was. We're told that," the former New York City mayor told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."
Trump took to Twitter, quoting Fox News pundits, to call it "really bad stuff."
"Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn't commit," Trump said.
The maelstrom over the informant began last week, as House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes demanded that the Justice Department turn over documents related to the source, threatening to hold Justice officials in contempt of Congress.