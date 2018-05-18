Washington (CNN) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for action on Friday in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

"We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families," said Abbott, a Republican, during a news conference in response to the shooting. "It's time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of the state of Texas."

Abbott said he plans to convene "roundtable discussions" next week that will bring together lawmakers and community members with a wide array of perspectives.

"Beginning immediately, I'm going to be working with members of the Texas Legislature but also members of our communities across the entire state of Texas, to begin with roundtable discussions beginning next week where we will assemble all stakeholders to begin to work immediately on swift solutions to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again," Abbott said.

