Reports: FBI's informant talked to multiple Trump campaign aides

Washington (CNN) The FBI dispatched an informant to speak with at least two advisers to Donald Trump's presidential campaign after the bureau obtained evidence that the aides had ties to Russia, according to multiple reports Friday.

The Times reported there is no evidence that the informant "acted improperly" or that "agents veered from the F.B.I.'s investigative guidelines and began a politically motivated inquiry, which would be illegal."

It is unclear how long the bureau has had a relationship with the source and whether the person was paid by the FBI, according to the Times.

Citing one individual familiar with the case, the Times reported the source has served in past Republican administrations and has previously provided information to the CIA as well.

The newspaper reported that during one interaction, the source asked Papadopoulos if he knew anything about Russian efforts to meddle in the presidential election. But according to an individual familiar with the conversation, Papadopoulos "replied that he had no insight into the Russian campaign."

The Times further reported that Page said he first came into contact with the informant at a conference in the summer of 2016 and later met the source on a few additional occasions. Page told the Times the encounters "were benign."

According to the Times, the informant has also had prior interactions with Michael Flynn, the President's former national security adviser.