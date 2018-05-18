Giuliani defends 'stormtroopers' comments about FBI

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani on Friday stood by his belief that the FBI agents who raided President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen home, office and hotel room last month were "stormtroopers."

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day," Giuliani was pressed about his use of the word, which originated during World War I to describe German assault troops but has also been applied to enforcers of the early Nazi Party during the rise of Adolf Hitler. In modern times, it's become known for describing enemy infantrymen in the "Star Wars" universe.

"You don't go into a man's house in the morning for a case that's 10 years old," Giuliani said. "I know to say it, they are, and stick with it and accept it and own it. You are stormtroopers. The men and women were off base in what they did."

Cohen, however, told CNN's Don Lemon shortly after the raids last month that the FBI agents "were extremely professional, courteous and respectful."

