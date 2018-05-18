Texas congressman on shooting: 'This is just really shocking'

(CNN) The congressman who represents the district where the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting took place said Friday that when he first heard about the incident, he was in a state of "shock, sadness, and disbelief."

"Nobody wants this from anywhere, anywhere," said Republican Rep. Randy Weber. "Certainly when it's in your own district, it comes home very quickly. And you just say, oh man, it's just, I mean it's tragic."

Weber said he first heard about it while driving to the Capitol on Friday morning for votes. "It's been very, very hectic," he said, adding that some of his district staff were able to get to the scene.

He described Santa Fe as a "quiet community" with "salt of the earth people."

"This is just really shocking," he added.

Read More