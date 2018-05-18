Trump says first lady 'doing great' after kidney surgery

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump provided an update Friday on first lady Melania Trump, who has remained hospitalized since undergoing kidney surgery earlier this week.

"She's doing great. Doing great," Trump told a reporter after delivering remarks at a prison reform event at the White House.

On Monday, Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement.

"The procedure was successful , and there were no complications," Grisham said, adding that the first lady would likely remain in the hospital for the duration of the week.

Melania Trump posted on Twitter Wednesday that she is "feeling great" and looking forward to returning to the White House soon.

